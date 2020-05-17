Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,244 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 120.1% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas acquired 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $174,973.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

