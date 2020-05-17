Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

