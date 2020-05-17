Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.55. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

