Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of MacroGenics worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNX. Barclays started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

MGNX opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. MacroGenics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.17.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

