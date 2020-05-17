Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,583 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,716 shares of company stock worth $22,613,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

