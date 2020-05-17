Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 11,300 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $201,027.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,680.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,719 shares of company stock worth $319,792 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.61% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.