Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 102.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Westrock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Westrock by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Westrock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

WRK stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.73%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.