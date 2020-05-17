JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

May 17th, 2020

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

