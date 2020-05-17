Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 224 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,522,000 after buying an additional 940,566 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 539,282 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

