Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 327 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Black Knight by 1.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,836,470.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,079 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKI. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.45.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.