Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $972,000 Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vereit were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Vereit during the third quarter worth $107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit in the 4th quarter worth about $2,970,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

NYSE VER opened at $4.51 on Friday. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

