Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 161.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NNN stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

