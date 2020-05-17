Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Regency Centers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $36.81 on Friday. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

