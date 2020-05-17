Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $247,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 718.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.