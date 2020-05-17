Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 33,782 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,782 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLG opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.97.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.79.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

