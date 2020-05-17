Arizona State Retirement System Sells 73,623 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,623 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

