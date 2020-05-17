Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,652 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 799.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 231,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,905,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,667,000 after purchasing an additional 134,804 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

BNS stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

