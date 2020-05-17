Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 434,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

