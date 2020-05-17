GFS Advisors LLC Sells 12,300 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

