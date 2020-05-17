Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,531 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $150.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

