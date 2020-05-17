Aperio Group LLC Sells 27,151 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,151 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

