Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 531,075 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Colfax by 219.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 29,459 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $1,048,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Colfax by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 889,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,639 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. Colfax Corp has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $340,622.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $149,108.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $165,322.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

