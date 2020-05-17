Catherine A. Hendrian Sells 2,769 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $53.68 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,589,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $118,033,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 42.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,033 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CMS Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,088,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,522,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.