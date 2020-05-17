Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $934,000 Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,422,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,684,000 after buying an additional 635,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,659,000 after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $579,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total value of $109,563.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,740 shares of company stock worth $1,300,455 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $216.97 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.65 and its 200-day moving average is $208.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

