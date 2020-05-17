D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,084 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

