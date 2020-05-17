Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Masco were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $156,765,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masco by 1,372.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,200,000 after buying an additional 955,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Masco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,060,000 after acquiring an additional 881,599 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Masco by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 790,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Masco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,121,000 after acquiring an additional 624,851 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

