Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $79.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

