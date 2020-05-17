Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,159 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Noble Energy by 122.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,082,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,556 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 113.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 420,893 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 223,646 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,080.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

