Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,722 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $49,005.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

