Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,235 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 23,375 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.52. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. TheStreet lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.07.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

