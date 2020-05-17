Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,570,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,138,000 after buying an additional 83,572 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 142.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,714,000 after buying an additional 751,762 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $150.44 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.