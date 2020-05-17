Michael Rice Sells 18,750 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $266,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,548.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $289,687.50.

On Monday, April 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $169,312.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $181,125.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $158,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $228,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 2,190 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $32,893.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.55 million, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $10,450,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $2,684,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

