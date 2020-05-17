State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 6,048 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 73.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,461,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,092,000 after acquiring an additional 991,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,869,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3,927.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 681,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,757,000 after acquiring an additional 664,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 936,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after acquiring an additional 289,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $85.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

