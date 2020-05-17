State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of DXC Technology worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in DXC Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 288,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1,350.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in DXC Technology by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 320,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 103,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

DXC stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

