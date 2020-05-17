State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Sensata Technologies worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

NYSE ST opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

