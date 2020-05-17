State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,424 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,623,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,426,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,640,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,739,000 after purchasing an additional 216,538 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,474,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

