State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $118.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $1,837,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

