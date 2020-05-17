State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.76 Million Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of HollyFrontier worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 570,597 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $21,145,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,523 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.76. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.