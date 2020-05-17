Creative Planning Has $537,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,842,000. Dumont Global LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,351,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,016,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,455,000 after acquiring an additional 510,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,047,000 after acquiring an additional 458,333 shares in the last quarter.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director G Andrea Botta purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 over the last quarter.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

