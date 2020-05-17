Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 9.5% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,951.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

