Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,951.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

