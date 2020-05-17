Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $158,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,204,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,207.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,951.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

