Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $82,281,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 97,843 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter worth about $5,235,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter worth about $4,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $120.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 1.10. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average of $120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $6,338,083.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,351,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,774,387.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $5,412,682.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,938.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,623 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,817 over the last 90 days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.