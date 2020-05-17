Spinnaker Trust Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,951.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. China International Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
