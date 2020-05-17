S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases 59 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 785.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,207.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,951.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

