Global Thematic Partners LLC Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 785.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,207.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,951.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

