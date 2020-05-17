Liam Kelly Purchases 6,364 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $149,108.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,322.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CFX opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. Colfax Corp has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Colfax by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 889,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after buying an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

