Liam Kelly Purchases 6,364 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $149,108.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,322.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE CFX opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. Colfax Corp has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
