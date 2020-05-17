Richard L. Dalzell Sells 9,000 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $50,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00.

TWLO stock opened at $189.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.02. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $197.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Twilio by 6.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Twilio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Twilio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.45.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

