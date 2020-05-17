Richard L. Dalzell Sells 9,000 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 25th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $50,100.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 18th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00.

TWLO stock opened at $189.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.02. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $197.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Twilio by 6.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Twilio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Twilio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.45.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Liam Kelly Purchases 6,364 Shares of Colfax Corp Stock
Liam Kelly Purchases 6,364 Shares of Colfax Corp Stock
Richard L. Dalzell Sells 9,000 Shares of Twilio Inc Stock
Richard L. Dalzell Sells 9,000 Shares of Twilio Inc Stock
Store Capital Corp Director Purchases $145,920.00 in Stock
Store Capital Corp Director Purchases $145,920.00 in Stock
Dell Inc. Position Increased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC
Dell Inc. Position Increased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
AvalonBay Communities Inc Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.
AvalonBay Communities Inc Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report