Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Director Purchases $145,920.00 in Stock

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of STOR opened at $17.15 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Store Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Store Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

