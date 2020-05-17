Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Increased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Dell by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Dell by 3.9% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 95,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Dell by 1.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 286,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the first quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $42.09 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 55,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $2,309,338.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,459.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 57,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $2,229,271.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,295,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

